Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message

Calgary Forest Lawn MP Jasraj Singh Hallan, second left, is shown standing with Mahmoud Mourra, second right, and two other men. The image was taken from a Facebook page posted by Mourra. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is keeping tight-lipped over a front-bench member of Parliament posing for the photo with two people wearing shirts carrying a message opposed to teaching sex and gender in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mahmoud Mourra **MANDATORY CREDIT **