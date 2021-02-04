Vaccine doses cross million and 'Schitt's Creek' nominated: In The News for Feb. 4

This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the execution chamber at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Va. The Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would abolish the death penalty, a measure that if passed into law would mark a major policy change for a state that over its centuries-long history has led the nation in the number of executions it has carried out.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Virginia Department of Corrections