Nurses group asks court to halt federal use of Emergencies Act to end Ottawa protest

Quebec Provincial Police hold a line as they work to bring a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, to an end, in Ottawa, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. A group involved in the anti-government protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa is asking a court to put the brakes on federal use of the Emergencies Act to clamp down on demonstrators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang