Police clear and reopen area around scene of B.C. bank shooting

Saanich Police joined by Victoria Police and RCMP respond to gunfire involving multiple people and injuries reported at the Bank of Montreal during an active situation in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Police in Saanich, B.C., say nearly a week after a shooting at a bank that left six officers wounded and twin brothers dead, the area has been cleared and reopened to the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito