VANCOUVER - In a quick list on numbers that moved on May 28 with a story about old-growth logging, The Canadian Press erroneously said 7,200 hectares of at-risk old-growth forests logged since November amounts to the size of nearly 90 football fields. In fact, it amounts to the size of more than 8,800 football fields.
A correction to a quick list that moved with a B.C. old-growth logging story
Correction to a B.C. old-growth logging quick list
