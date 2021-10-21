Mohawk Council of Kahnawake 'repulsed' by politicization of Habs' land acknowledgment

The scoreboard shows a message to accompany the Indigenous land acknowledgment before the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks hockey game, in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is blasting the Quebec government over its position that a land acknowledgement by the Montreal Canadiens that refers to the unceded territory of the Mohawk Nation may be a mistake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz