On April Fools', Congress gets serious about clearing way for legal marijuana in U.S.

WASHINGTON - It may be April Fools' Day, but Democrats in Congress are nonetheless getting serious about legalizing marijuana in the United States.
By a margin of 220-204, members of the House of Representatives have voted in favour of legislation that would decriminalize the drug at the federal level.
Two Democrats voted against the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, while two Republicans voted in favour.
The bill, better known as the MORE Act, would also eliminate pot-related criminal penalties, impose new excise taxes and fast-track expunging marijuana convictions.
The bill now moves to the Senate, where it is expected to face a more difficult climb.
Not only is the Senate evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has plans for a similar bill to be introduced later this month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.