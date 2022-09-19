Queen honoured in procession, commemorative service in Victoria, B.C.

Premier John Horgan makes his way back to his office after his visit to the Hall of Honour to sign a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II while at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, September 12, 2022. Dignitaries including the premier and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin have joined a commemorative service in honour of Queen Elizabeth II in the capital city named after her great-great-grandmother.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito