Canadian scientists involved in James Webb space telescope say it's a dream come true

Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope onboard, lifts off at Europe's Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. As the world tuned in on Christmas morning to see NASA's James Webb Space Telescope liftoff, Canadian scientists who played a crucial part in its creation were emotionally admiring the successful launch of their historical contribution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-ESA-CNES-ARIANESPACE