One presumed dead, one injured in collapse at B.C. construction site: RCMP

Ambulances and firefighters attend to the scene of a building collapse in North Vancouver, B.C., in this Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 handout photo. The RCMP say one person is believed to be dead and another is in hospital after part of a building collapsed in North Vancouver on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Twitter, Nigel Hubbard, @NigelHubbard19 *MANDATORY CREDIT*