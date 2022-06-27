WHO adviser says G7 leaders need strong leadership to end COVID-19 pandemic

Bruce Aylward, Team Lead WHO-China joint mission on COVID-19, speaks to the media about the COVID-19 after returning from China, during a press conference, at the World Health Organization, WHO, headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. A senior adviser to the director general at the World Health Organization says G7 leaders must make ending the COVID-19 pandemic by a critical part of their summit in Germany or they risk losing economic growth and unleashing more civil unrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keystone via AP, Salvatore Di Nolfi