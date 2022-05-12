Safe house in tiny Nunavik village aims to break generations of trauma for Inuit

Governor General Mary Simon listens to a presentation by Qarmaapik counsellor Ellasie Annanack, left, at the Qamaarpik House Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Kangiqsualujjuaq, Quebec. Qarmaapik House offers a safe house for parents and children, and its goal is to keep families together, ensuring Inuit resources intervene when families need help. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld