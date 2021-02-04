'You let her die:' Crown argues woman found dead in tub too drunk for consensual sex

Metis and Cree mother Cindy Gladue is shown in a photo presented as a court exhibit in this undated handout photo. The Metis and Cree woman was 36 when she was found dead in a bloody bathtub at an Edmonton hotel in June 2011. Bradley Barton of Mississauga, Ont., is charged with manslaughter. A Crown prosecutor argues that Barton never asked for Gladue's consent to perform a sexual act that caused her fatal wound. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta