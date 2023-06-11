U.S. border towns still wait on buyers from B.C., as Vancouver shopping buses vanish

Motorists wait at U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection booths at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash., across the Canada-U.S. border from Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Cross-border shopping buses filled with Chinese and Korean Canadian consumers were once ubiquitous outside Washington state malls, but they have all-but disappeared from the commercial landscape, dealing a hard blow to border-town businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck