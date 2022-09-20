Public Safety minister defends RCMP's refusal to say how Sanderson died in custody

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 31, 2022. Mendicino is defending the RCMP's decision not to release more details surrounding the death of the suspect wanted for a mass stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan. Mendicino says he understand the sense of urgency people have to get to the bottom of Myles Sanderson's death, which happened after he was taken into police custody. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang