Sen. Forest-Niesing hospitalized despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Senator Josee Forest-Niesing arrives to the Senate to be sworn-in on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Sen. Josee Forest-Niesing is in hospital after contracting COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. Her office says the 56-year-old Sudbury senator is no longer in intensive care and is hopefully on the mend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick