'I'm just exhausted': Inside a Toronto hospital during the Omicron wave of COVID-19

Respiratory therapist Mehul Delvada, back centre, and health-care workers prone a ventilated COVID-19 patient, who’s also an unvaccinated nurse, in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Two years into the pandemic, the highly transmissible strain has led to severe staffing crunches and a dramatic spike in hospitalizations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette