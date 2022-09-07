A look at some of the victims of the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks

(Top row, left to right) Carol Burns, Lydia Gloria Burns, Bonnie Burns, Gregory Burns and Thomas Burns and (bottom row, left to right) Lana Head, Christian Head, Wesley Petterson, Robert Sanderson and Earl Burns are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP and family handout photos. They have been identified by RCMP as the 10 people killed in a Labour Day weekend stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO Saskatchewan RCMP, Earl Burns photo, courtesy Garnet Eyahpaise **MANDATORY CREDIT**