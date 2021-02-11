The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
12:40 p.m.
Nunavut is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the territory's active case count to nine.
All of Nunavut's active cases are in Arviat, a community of about 2,800 people.
Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the infected individuals are isolating and are doing well.
Patterson also says a vaccine clinic scheduled to run until Saturday in Arviat will go ahead.
Arviat remains under a strict lockdown, with schools and non-essential businesses closed and travel suspended.
To date, 6,185 people in Nunavut have received first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
12:30 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and now has 11 active cases.
Health officials say the new cases were identified in the Halifax area and are related to previously reported cases.
As of Wednesday, the province says it had administered 21,032 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 6,272 people having received their required second dose.
12:10 p.m.
The military commander overseeing Ottawa's vaccine distribution says the slowdown on Pfizer vaccine deliveries will end next week
Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin says the company has confirmed it will deliver almost 1.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Canada over the next four weeks.
That includes 403,000 doses next week, 475,000 doses the week after that, and 444,000 doses in each of the first two weeks of March.
Moderna's next shipment, however, will be only two-thirds of what was previously expected the week of Feb. 22.
The company will ship 168,000 doses instead of 249,000.
11:15 a.m.
New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and one more COVID-related death.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says a person in their 80s died at the Villa des Jardins long-term care home in Edmundston.
The two new cases involve one person in the Moncton region and one in the Edmundston region.
Officials say the province has 161 active reported cases and six people in hospital with the disease, including two in intensive care.
--- 11:10 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,121 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including eight in the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 44 to 874, and 143 people were in intensive care, a drop of five.
The province says 5,409 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday, for a total of 272,332.
Quebec has reported a total of 273,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,149 deaths linked to the virus.
10:30 a.m.
Ontario says there are 945 new cases of COVID-19 in the province but public health officials warn that number is underreported.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 258 new cases in Peel Region, 116 in York Region, and 112 in Toronto.
A spokeswoman for the ministry says that as Toronto continues to migrate its case counts to the provincial database, Ontario's daily tally is smaller than it actually is.
Ontario is also reporting 14 more deaths linked to the virus.
8:45 a.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief electoral officer is calling on authorities to postpone the vote in Saturday's provincial election.
In a letter sent to party leaders, Bruce Chaulk says the province's chief medical officer of health should use her powers to delay the election.
His plea comes as provincial health authorities reported a record 53 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
7 a.m.
Ontario says the first round of COVID-19 vaccines in all of the province's long-term care homes has been completed.
The Ministry of Long-Term Care says more than 62,000 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.
It also says that more than 34,000 residents have received their second dose.
Ontario had committed to vaccinating every eligible resident who wanted a shot by Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021