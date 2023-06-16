How ground-penetrating radar is used to find unmarked graves at residential schools

Community members, joined by Six Nations Police, conduct a search for unmarked graves using ground-penetrating radar on the 500 acres of the lands associated with the former Indian Residential School, the Mohawk Institute, in Brantford, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Indigenous communities searching for unmarked graves have seen a rise in individuals denying the disappearances and deaths of Indigenous children in the residential school system, according to a new report from the federal government's special interlocutor on unmarked graves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn