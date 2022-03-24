Design for national LGBTQ2+ monument inspired by thundercloud and disco balls

An artist's rendering of a national LGBTQ monument is shown in a handout illustration. A national LGBTQ2+ monument — inspired by a dramatic thundercloud — is to be built in Ottawa by 2025. The winning design, featuring a silver mirrored mosaic interior inspired by a thunderhead cloud and disco balls, was unveiled today at an event attended by Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Heritage **MANDATORY CREDIT**