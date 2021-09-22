New provincial vaccine passports; climate and the election: In The News for Sept. 22

Dr. Kieran Moore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health of Ontario, walks through Queen's Park before an announcement, in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Starting today, patrons at dine-in restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, sports facilities and other venues in Ontario must present a receipt of full vaccination along with government identification as the province's new COVID-19 vaccine certificate system goes into effect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young