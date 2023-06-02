Urban sprawl on wooded lands presents unique challenges when fires spread: experts

Firefighters arrive at a command centre within the evacuated zone while taking a break from battling the wildfire burning in Tantallon, N.S. outside of Halifax on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Fighting wildfires in forested areas is a different exercise than battling blazes in urban dwellings, although experts say more places are seeing a crossover as people build houses on the fringes of wooded zones. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese