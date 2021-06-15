Days after Kamloops remains discovery, Tk'emlups families gather to unite, move ahead

Former Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief Manny Jules, who is now Chief Commissioner of the First Nations Tax Commission, poses for a photograph in his office at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. An extraordinary gathering of Indigenous family leaders occurred in the days following the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at the site of the former Kamloops Indian residential school, says a former chief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck