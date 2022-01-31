Terry Fox 'above politics' so leave him out of protests: mayor of hero's hometown

A statue of Terry Fox is defaced with an upside down Canadian flag and a protest sign as demonstrators participating in a cross-country truck convoy protest measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 by gathering on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A British Columbia mayor says the defacing of a statue has ignited disbelief among residents in the national hero's hometown, and he's calling on them to channel their frustration into doing something positive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld