A look at the latest COVID-19 developments in Canada

Boxes of remdesivir, a medication used to treat the coronavirus, are seen as a lab technician works at the Eva Pharma facility in Cairo, Egypt on July 12, 2020. A Canadian study suggests the antiviral medication remdesivir could have a "modest but significant effect" on COVID-19 patient outcomes, including decreasing the need for mechanical ventilation by approximately 50 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nariman El-Mofty