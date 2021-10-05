B.C.'s inadequate heat wave supports heightened risks to vulnerable people: report

Pinky, who asked to be identified only by her first name, wipes her face after cooling off in the water at a temporary misting station in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021. A report by a global human rights organization says the British Columbia government's inadequate support during last summer's deadly heat dome for older people and those with disabilities compounded the risks they faced. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck