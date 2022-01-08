Rapid spread of Omicron showing "tale of two pandemics: rich and poor"

Dr. Nathan Stall administers a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 77-year-old Vernal Davis as Dr. Stall and Toronto city councilor Josh Matlow bring third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to homebound seniors and their caregivers in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The pair are working against lowering the barriers to getting the most vulnerable boosted with their third dose. As parts of Canada see staggering rises in COVID-19 activity amid Omicron's rapid spread, experts say the highly transmissible variant is training a spotlight on social inequities across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston