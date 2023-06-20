CSIS warned B.C. Sikh temple leader of assassination threat before killing: lawyer

A police officer surveys the scene near the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib temple after a shooting in Surrey, B.C., Monday, June 19, 2023. A close associate of Sikh community leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar says his friend was warned by Canadian intelligence officials about being targeted for assassination by "mercenaries" before being gunned down on Sunday in Surrey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jennifer Gauthier