Man killed after being injured in Montreal jail was in 'illegal' detention

MONTREAL - Quebec's Public Security Department says a 21-year-old man who died after suffering injuries inside a Montreal jail was being illegally detained.
Nicous D'Andre Spring should have been released Dec. 23 after he appeared virtually in court earlier that day, department spokeswoman Marie-Josée Montminy said Thursday in an email.
Montminy said D'Andre Spring was in "illegal detention" when he was injured Dec. 24 inside the Montreal detention centre, known as the Bordeaux jail. D'Andre Spring died in hospital.
One jail guard has been suspended in relation to D'Andre Spring's death, which is being investigated by provincial police and the coroner's office.
Montminy said the Public Security Department will also conduct an investigation into the man's death and illegal detention.
Neither the police nor the government have released details about the incident inside the jail that led to the death of D'Andre Spring.
Public Security Minister François Bonnardel tweeted Thursday, "I want all the light to be shed on these events. To do this, several investigations are underway. The mistakes made will have to be assumed and answered."
D'Andre Spring had appeared in court Dec. 23 on charges of assaulting a peace officer, criminal harassment and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was also facing two counts of failing to comply with a condition of release. He had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
He was also charged several times in 2021 with failing to comply with a condition of release, as well as on one count of assaulting a police officer. In 2020, he was charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
A vigil is scheduled Friday evening for him in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022.