More Canadians want vaccine and Air Canada deal reached: In The News for April 13

A National Guard soldier maintain watch and directs traffic at a shopping center in Brooklyn Center, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis, Monday, April 12, 2021. A Black man died after being shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb during a traffic stop and crashing his car several blocks away, sparking violent protests that lasted into the early hours Monday as officers in riot gear clashed with demonstrators and the man’s mother called for calm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jim Mone