Hydro-Québec workers, vulnerable Cree community members evacuated due to wildfires

More residents of northwestern Quebec have been evacuated due to high intensity forest fires raging near Cree communities and Hydro-Québec instrastructure. Society of Protection of Forests from Fire (SOPFEU) prevention agent Melanie Morin walks through an area of burned forest in the area surrounding Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld