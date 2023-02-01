Biden, McCarthy meeting to stake out positions as clash looms over debt ceiling

U.S. President Joe Biden is sitting down with his new Republican nemesis for the first time to talk about how to ensure the federal government can continue to pay its bills. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he wants to avoid a U.S. default, and insists that cherished programs like Social Security and Medicare are off the table. McCarthy speaks during a news conference in Statuary Hall at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jose Luis Magana