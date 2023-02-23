Class action against Quebec businessman accused of allegedly paying minors for sex

A Montreal law firm has filed an application to launch a class-action lawsuit against a Quebec businessman who has denied allegations he paid minors for sex. Consumer Law Group is representing the lead plaintiff, a Montreal woman who was 17 a the time she allegedly met Robert G. Miller and saw him about 10 times over a two-year period. A person’s silhouette is seen in Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP-Peter Dejong