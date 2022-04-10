As Pope's apology echoes, U.S. Indigenous boarding-school probe follows Canada's lead

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks with reporters while standing outside the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument in Jackson, Miss., on Feb. 15, 2022. On the heels of a historic moment of healing for Indigenous Peoples in Canada, their counterparts in the United States await a federal report on residential schools — commissioned by Haaland, the first-ever Indigenous member of cabinet — that’s fuelling hope for the start of a similar reckoning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rogelio V. Solis