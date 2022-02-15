Vancouver police use DNA to identify child victims in 'Babes in the Woods' cold case

Derek, left, and David D'Alton are shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Vancouver Police Department. The child victims in what police say is Vancouver's oldest unsolved murder case have been identified as the two young brothers. Police say they were six and seven when they were bludgeoned with a hatchet and left in Vancouver's Stanley Park in a case known as the "Babes in the Woods." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Police Department *MANDATORY CREDIT*