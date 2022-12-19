Minister says miscarriage of justice likely in B.C. murder case, sends it to appeal

Wade Skiffington is seen speaking to reporters beside his father, Tom, left, in a still frame taken from video footage outside of court in Vancouver on January 23, 2019. Federal Justice Minister David Lametti has decided a miscarriage of justice likely occurred in the case of a man convicted of murdering his fiancee in Richmond, B.C., in 1994 and has referred the matter to the province's Court of Appeal. Wade Skiffington was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of Wanda Martin in 2001 and spent more than 17 years in prison before he was granted bail in 2019 pending the conviction review. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains