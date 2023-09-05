Who will become Manitoba's next premier? A look at party leaders vying for the job

In this composite image made from three photographs, from right to left, Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba Leader Heather Stefanson speaks during a news conference in Whistler, B.C., Tuesday, June 27, 2023; Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023; and Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont speaks to the media at the Legislature building, in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck, John Woods, David Lipnowski