Supreme Court won't hear bid to challenge thalidomide settlement

Capsules of the drug thalidomide, which had caused thousands of infant deformities, bear a symbol warning against use by pregnant or soon-to-be pregnant women at the Celgene Corporation, in Warren, N.J., April 7, 1998. The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a bid to challenge approval of a settlement agreement for Canadians born with birth defects because of the drug thalidomide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Derer