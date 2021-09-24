Counting of federal election mail ballots expected to continue until the weekend

The final federal election result may be delayed until the weekend — or even longer — because thousands of mail-in ballots have still to be counted.
Elections Canada says today that 12 ridings have not started counting mail ballots.
In two tight races in B.C. — in Nanaimo-Ladysmith and Richmond Centre — postal votes could clinch the final result.
Officials were to start counting mail ballots this morning for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, a three-way battle between the NDP, Tories and Greens.
Votes tallied on election night suggest the NDP had a narrow lead in the riding.
Elections officials check mail-in ballots before starting to count them and ensure people have not voted twice.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2021.