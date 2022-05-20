Canada says no 5G Huawei and the Royal tour wraps: In The News for May 20, 2022

A technician stands at the entrance to a Huawei 5G data server center at the Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital in Guangzhou, in southern China's Guangdong province on Sept. 26, 2021. Chips are a top priority in the ruling Communist Party's marathon campaign to end China's reliance on technology from the United States and official urgency over that grew after Huawei Technologies Ltd., China's first global tech brand, lost access to U.S. chips and other technology in 2018 under sanctions imposed by the White House. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)