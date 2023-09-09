N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider

Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers continue to search for another coyote that bit another bike rider on her arm. A coyote runs across state Route 3 outside of Tupper Lake, N.Y., in the Adirondacks, Sept. 20, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Adirondack Daily Enterprise, Mike Lynch