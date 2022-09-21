'I felt a release inside me': Inuk man faces alleged abuser in France

NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq holds a photo of Johannes Rivoire, who is wanted in Canada for abusing children in Nunavut but now resides in France, arrives for a news conference calling on Minister of Justice David Lametti to investigate crimes against Indigenous people in Canada at residential schools, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. An Inuk man who alleges he was sexually abused by a former Oblate priest in Nunavut when he was 13 years old says meeting the man face-to-face after nearly three decades was a relief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang