With Delta variant on the march, Canada eyes mid-August to welcome back U.S. visitors

In this still image taken from video footage, Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Higgins says it's a relief to see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is aiming to let U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 back into Canada by mid-August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, House Television