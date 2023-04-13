'Potentially devastating': Bird flu cases in mammals put scientists on alert

The persistent cases of mammals infected with bird flu has put Canadian wildlife and public health experts on alert, as a recent research paper warned of a "potentially devastating pandemic" if the virus mutates to efficiently spread between humans. Dr. Samira Mubareka, an infectious disease specialist and clinician scientist at Sunnybrook Research Institute and the University of Toronto, poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sunnybrook Hospital *MANDATORY CREDIT*