Convoy organizer to appear in court and Census info release: In The News for July 13

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Wednesday, July 13, 2022 ...
What we are watching in Canada ...
“Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King is expected to appear in an Ottawa court today for a bail review.
He will be returning after his earlier bail review in April came to an abrupt and unexpected halt when his lawyer’s computer appeared to be hacked.
Since then, he’s tapped a new lawyer to fight for his release and defend him against the mounting number of charges.
King was arrested on February 18 on charges related to his involvement in the three-week protest against COVID-19 restrictions that overran the streets of Ottawa.
---
Also this ...
Canadians will get a clearer picture this morning of what families in this country look like.
Statistics Canada will release results today from the 2021 national census that examines who's living together and how they're related to one another.
The data will look at family structure, including marital status, the presence of children, stepfamilies and multi-generational households.
For the first time, the snapshot of Canadian families will also include more detailed information on gender diversity within families.
---
And this ...
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target.
Most economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing its key rate to 2.25 per cent.
A rate hike of that size would be the largest single hike since 1998.
Following last month’s rate announcement, Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank “may need to move more quickly” to bring inflation down.
The Bank of Canada will also release its quarterly monetary policy report with updated economic forecasts.
---
What we are watching in the U.S. ...
In a heated, "unhinged" dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House January 6 committee has revealed.
Then, in a last-ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the now infamous deadly riot.
In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee.
---
What we are watching in the rest of the world ...
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial nations have tentatively agreed to back a cap on the price of Russian oil, the main pillar of the Kremlin’s financial revenue.
Participants in the price cap plan would agree to purchase the oil at a lower than market price.
The idea is to bring Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to a halt while possibly lowering energy costs.
High energy costs are already straining economies and threatening fissures among the countries opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.
However, China and India, two countries that have maintained business relationships with Russia during the war, will need to get on board.
---
On this day in 100 B.C. ...
Julius Caesar, the most famous general in Roman history, was born.
---
In entertainment ...
A rock memorabilia dealer and two other men are charged with scheming to sell allegedly ill-gotten, handwritten lyrics to "Hotel California" and other hits by the Eagles.
The men pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges, which, between the three of them include conspiracy, criminal possession of stolen property and attempted criminal possession of stolen property.
Their lawyers insist the three are innocent, characterizing it as a "civil dispute" over ownership.
---
In sports ...
It is that time of the off-season when some NHL general managers get ready to spend. Free agency opens today at noon ET, with plenty of intriguing situations and scenarios.
Nazem Kadri should command plenty of attention. He starred for the Avalanche in their Cup win, and looks set for a big payday. And then there's Patrice Bergeron, who's yet to re-up with the Boston Bruins, Ryan Strome and Andrew Copp of the New York Rangers, Vincent Trocheck of the Carolina Hurricanes and Paul Stastny of the Winnipeg Jets.
Elsewhere, unrestricted free agent Johnny Gaudreau has informed the Calgary Flames that he will not be returning and will be testing the waters of free agency. Flames' general manager Brad Treliving said he will make some calls Wednesday morning and check what's available, but that he wasn't going to spend recklessly to replace his star player.
---
Did you see this?
The family of a five-year-old Saskatchewan boy whose body was found 81 days after he was reported missing said Tuesday he will be buried this week.
RCMP said Frank Young was located Saturday in the Carrot River, about two kilometres downstream from where he was last seen playing on the Red Earth Cree Nation in April.
Frank's grandmother Teresa Whitecap, the matriarch of the family, said they have been participating in ceremonies and prayers to prepare for his burial on Friday.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022