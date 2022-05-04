Quebec to end COVID-19 mask mandate May 14, last province to remove health order

Quebec interim health director Dr. Luc Boileau removes his mask as he arrives to give a COVID-19 update, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Montreal. Quebec's interim public health director says the province's COVID-19 mask mandate for indoor public spaces will end on May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL - Quebec's interim public health director says the province's COVID-19 mask mandate for indoor public spaces will end on May 14.

Dr. Luc Boileau told reporters in Quebec City that masking will remain mandatory on public transportation and in health-care facilities.

Boileau says all the province's pandemic indicators, including the number of new daily cases and hospitalizations, are improving.

Quebec will be the last province in Canada to lift its masking requirement.

Prince Edward Island, the only other province with a mask mandate for public areas, plans to lift the health order effective Friday.

Quebec is reporting 30 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a 19-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 2,176 patients in hospital with the disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.

