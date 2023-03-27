Indigenous groups hope for infrastructure dollars and economic development in budget

Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, speaks as Marc Miller, Minister of Crown- Indigenous Relationsm looks on during a meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Obed says that despite the government's talk of fiscal restraint, it will still be spending billions — and he hopes that includes a 35-year, $75-billion commitment for infrastructure in Inuit communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick