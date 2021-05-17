Snowbirds announce tour continuation on anniversary of fatal crash in B.C.

First Nations members take part in a drum ceremony to remember fallen Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 18, 2020. The Snowbirds are soon to be back in the air for another cross-Canada tour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

 JOH

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Snowbirds air show flight demonstration team is soon to be in the air again trying to bring hope to Canadians.

The Canadian Forces says the team based in Moose Jaw, Sask., plans to continue its tour to inspire people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Snowbirds were participating in Operation Inspiration when there was a fatal crash exactly one year ago.

Capt. Captain Jenn Casey, the team's public affairs officer, died when she ejected from a jet she was in near Kamloops, B.C.

The pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, was seriously injured.

An investigation found a bird strike caused the plane’s engine to stall shortly after takeoff.

“We are delighted to continue pursuing Jenn’s vision of inspiration and connection," Lt.-Col. Denis Bandet said in a news release Monday.

"We know it would put a smile on her face to see how many of you she touched and to see the outpouring of love coming from Canadians all over the country and around the world.”

The Snowbirds are first scheduled to perform in Michigan and Quebec in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.