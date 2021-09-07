Twenty years after 9/11, the U.S. finds itself on the other side of the looking-glass

Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris explodes from the second tower in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Fiery explosions, the innocent falling from the sky, presidential vows of vengeance: America's 20-year war on terror seemed to end much the way it began. In fact, nearly everything is different. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chao Soi Cheong